Bread and Roll Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report

Short Description About Bread and Roll Market:

A roll is a small, often round loaf of bread served as a meal accompaniment (eaten plain or with butter).A roll can be served and eaten whole or cut transversely and dressed with filling between the two halves. Rolls are also commonly used to make sandwiches similar to those produced using slices of bread. They are found in most cuisines all over the world.

The research covers the current Bread and Roll market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Associated British Foods

Almarai

Barilla Group

Grupo Bimbo

Goodman Fielder

Yamazaki Baking

Biscottes Auga Picard

Bakersland Grope

Britannia

Brace’s Bakery

Campbell Soup

Canada Bread

Fuji Baking Group

George Weston

Hostess Brands

HUL

Lieken

Maple Leaf Foods

Pasco Shikishima

Premier Foods

Europe is the largest market in the global bread and rolls market and will retain its leadership during the forecast period. The influx of private labels, especially in Western Europe, and discount offered by grocery retailers are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market in the region. Some of the products that are in high demand in Europe are preservative and additives free, gluten-free bread and rolls products. The worldwide market for Bread and Roll is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020 Major Classifications are as follows:

Artisanal bread and rolls

Industrial bread and rolls

In-store bakery

Tortilla Major Applications are as follows:

Specialist retailers

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Independent retailers

Convenience stores