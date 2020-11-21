Global Zinc Borate Market 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data Definition, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2024

The Recently distributed report by 360 Research Reports Namely “Zinc Borate Market” Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2024, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application focuses on the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. The report describes a detailed analysis of market size, key market segments, growth analysis, market share, competitive landscape. The report answers what are the scenarios for the growth of the global market. The report offers a point by point knowledge about key aspects related to the global Zinc Borate market such as product scope, market revenue, opportunities, growth rate, sales volumes, and figures. It studies the global status of the market along with growth opportunities, main players, and future forecasts for 2020 to 2024 time-period. The report consolidates market variations, feature assessment, cost structure, capability, movement, and measuring of business.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Zinc borate, also known to be borate of zinc is an inorganic compound. The material comes in white crystalline color or in form of amorphous powder that is unsolvable in water. Moreover, the compound€™s toxicity is usually low and has a melting point of about 980 °C.

Borax

Chemtura

Wuwei Industrial

Societa Chimica Larderello

Royce

Wallace FR

Taixing Fine Chemicals

C-Tech

Chuanjun

Shandong Bio

Enter Chemical

Sakai Chemical

Xusen

In the chemistry field, zinc borate is referred to as an inorganic compound (a borate of zinc). This chemical compound has different variations due to the ration of zinc/boron and the water content in it. The forms include 2ZnO€¢3 B2O3€¢3.5H2O, 2ZnO€¢3 B2O3, 4ZnO€¢B2O3€¢H2O), 4ZnO€¢6B2O3€¢7H2O, 2ZnO€¢2B2O3€¢3H2O.Among those types, 2ZnO€¢3 B2O3€¢3.5H2O is the most widely used one.Zinc borate is primarily used in plastics and cellulose fibers, paper, rubbers and the textiles industry because of its flame retardant feature. Also, it is a useful smoke suppressant in the plastic and rubber industry. Due to its distinctive performance, it can also be found in other fields, such as fertilizer, painting, adhesive and so on. Among those applications, function as flame retardant/smoke suppressant holds the largest market share in zinc borate applications, which was 89.12% in 2015.North America, Europe and China are the major production base of zinc borate. The three regions contributed about 87.69% share in the global production market in 2015. In addition, North America is the largest production base for the time being, of which production reached to 30803 MT in 2015. The industry is relatively concentrated. Borax, Chemtura, Wuwei Industrial,Societa Chimica Larderello and so on are the leading giants in the zinc borate market.As for consumption, North America, Europe and China are the major consumers as well. Industries, such as plastics, rubber, provide sufficient support for the development of zinc borate. In 2015, North America, Europe and China consumed about 29221MT, 14908MT and 18736 MT respectively, with a total share of 81.97% in the consumption market.Although there are some alternatives of zinc borate in the flame retardant field, due to its own characteristics, zinc borate still has a rigid demand in some field. Market insiders think the market of zinc borate will keep growing in the coming years. Whereas, considering the fierce completion caused by alternatives and the various zinc borate manufacturers, the market is estimated to face uncertainties as well, such as price fluctuations.The worldwide market for Zinc Borate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 11 million US$ in 2023, from 10 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

2ZnO·3 B2O3·3.5H2O

2ZnO·3 B2O3

4ZnO·B2O3·H2O

4ZnO·6B2O3·7H2O

2ZnO·2B2O3·3H2O Major Applications are as follows:

Flame Retardant

Compound Formulation