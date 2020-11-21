Global Canned Tuna Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2024

A Recent report on “Canned Tuna Market” provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Canned Tuna manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Canned Tuna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Tuna is a type of saltwater fish, canned in various types of sauces, edible oils, brine, and water, and sold for both commercial and retail purposes. It is one of the most affordable sources of animal protein in the world. Canned fish are fish which have been processed, sealed in an airtight container such as a sealed tin can, and subjected to heat.

While consumer demand for canned tuna witnesses a downward trend, the increasing demand from the Middle East is leveling off this decline, and emerging as an attractive market for ASEAN canned tuna exporters. The exemption from import duties in the Middle East has led to higher exports in this region. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Israel are the largest importers of tuna in the Middle East, accounting for 21%, 19%, and 11% import share, respectively. The import tariff in most of the countries in this region is only 5%, which is very low as compared to the U.S. and the EU. In spite of the large scope for fishing, the Middle Eastern region is poorly developed in fishing, and is thus heavily dependent on imports from ASEAN countries, especially Vietnam. EMEA is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the canned tuna market throughout the forecast period. The region is the largest consumer and exporter of canned tuna. The demand for the product will increase in this region due to the rapid urbanization and the focus of large retailers towards stocking canned tuna. Major Classifications are as follows:

Canned Albacore Tuna

Canned Skipjack Tuna

Canned Yellowfin Tuna Major Applications are as follows:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Canned Albacore Tuna

Canned Skipjack Tuna

Canned Yellowfin Tuna Major Applications are as follows:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores