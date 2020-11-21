Isoamylene Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Isoamylene Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Isoamylene market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Isoamylene market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Isoamylene is colorless or light yellow inflammable, explosive and highly volatile liquid. It is a fine chemical intermediates. It can be used to produce pinacolone, spice, plant protection agent, seris antioxidation agent, ultraviolet radiation absorber, sensitizer and other fine chemicals.

Chevron Phillips Chemical

INEOS Oligomers

LANXESS

S. Fanda

Zibo Liantan Chemical

Shanghai Petrochemical Company

Jinhai Chenguang

Isoamylene downstream is wide. The major fields are aliphatic hydrocarbon modification, polymer antioxidants, flavor and fragrance chemicals, specialty chemicals, etc. For demand market of isoamylene, USA, Europe and China are the main demand market.As overall economic downward trend in China and complicated international economic situation in the world in the past few years, there will be many uncertainties in the next few years.According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of isoamylene. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.The worldwide market for Isoamylene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 240 million US$ in 2023, from 180 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Major Classifications are as follows:

High-grade Isoamylene

Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Modification

Flavor & Fragrance Chemicals

Polymer Antioxidants

Specialty Chemicals