Isobutene Market 2020 by Industry Growth, Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Analysis Research Report 2024

Isobutylene (or 2-methylpropene) is a hydrocarbon of industrial significance. It is a four-carbon branched alkene (olefin), one of the four isomers of butylene. At standard temperature and pressure it is a colorless flammable gas.

Lyondell Basell

TPC Group

Exxon Mobil

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Enterprise Products Partners

Evonik

Yuhua Group

Sumitomo Chemical

Yuhuang Chemical

Qifa Chemical

Songwon

Qixiang

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Major Classifications are as follows:

MTBE Cracking

Tert-butanol (TBA) Major Applications are as follows:

Butyl Rubber

MMA

PIB