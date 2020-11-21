Global Baijiu Market 2020 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024

An Exhaustive investigation of this “Baijiu Market” Value forecast, New Business Opportunities and Companies: Outlook By Type, Application, By End User and By Country, 2020- 2024” brings you the most recent and the most updated data on the market and the ruthless structure of the general sector worldwide. The report is distributed inside this examination, comprehensive of things like the business size concerning value and volume. The report represents the context of current and future trends driving global Baijiu market growth. It clarifies the assessment of the current market together with subtleties of the division. The prediction for CAGR is also mentioned in the report in percentage for the forecasted period. It contains computable information, qualitative information sets, and evaluation tools. The research highlights major market insights, challenges, current trends, and value chain analysis.

Baijiu, also known as shaojiu or archaically as sorghum wine, is a Chinese alcoholic beverage made from grain. Baijiu literally translated means white alcohol or liquor, and is a strong distilled spirit, generally between 40 and 60% alcohol by volume (ABV).Baijiu is a clear liquid usually distilled from fermented sorghum, although other grains may be used; southern China versions may employ glutinous rice, while northern Chinese varieties may use wheat, barley, millet, or even Job’s tears instead of sorghum. The jiuqu starter culture used in the production of baijiu mash is usually made of pulverized wheat grains.

Kweichow Moutai Group

Wuliangye

Yanghe Brewery

Daohuaxiang

Luzhou Laojiao

Langjiu Group

Gujing Group

Shunxin Holdings

Fen Chiew Group

Baiyunbian Group

Xifeng Liquor

Hetao Group

Yingjia Group

Kouzi Liquor

Guojing Group

King’s Luck Brewery

Jingzhi Liquor

Red Star

Laobaigan

JNC Group

Golden Seed Winery

Yilite

Huzhu Highland Barley Liquor

Jinhui Liquor

Weiwei Group

Tuopai Shede

Xiangjiao Winery

Shanzhuang Group

Taishan Liquor

Gubeichun Group

Shuijingfang Group

Jiugui Liquor

This report focuses on the Baijiu in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Baijiu is strong distilled from grains, which is a traditional alcoholic beverage from China. The Baijiu industry in China is quite fragmented. In 2015, the top ten enterprises were estimated to account for about 10.25% production market share. The majority players in China Baijiu market are Kweichow Moutai Group, Wuliangye, YANGHE, Daohuaxiang, Luzhou Laojiao, Langjiu Group, Gujing Group, Shunxin Holdings, Xinghuacun Fen Chiew Group and Baiyunbian Group etc.Baijiu can be similar in appearance to vodka, but it has a unique flavor that is not comparable to any other type of spirit .Baijiu is often classified based on three fragrances: Sauce, thick and light etc. in addition, thick-favor type is the major product with 73.16% production market share in 2015. The typical production enterprises of thick -favor baijiu are Wuliangye and Luzhou Laojiao. Kweichow Moutai Group is the key manufacturers to produce sauce-favor types Baijiu.As for the region consumption, the South West and East China remained the largest market for Baijiu in the China, with 25.08% and 19.89% market share consumption in 2015. Other major consuming regions includeCentral China , North China and North West, which account for 14.51%, 10.49% and 10.75% respectively.The downstream consumption of Baijiu market is rigid. We tend to believe the consumption increasing degree will show a slowly rising curve. In the future, the market concentration is become increasingly. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.The worldwide market for Baijiu is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Thick-flavor

Sauce-flavor

Light-flavor

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Corporate Hospitality

Government Reception

Family Dinner