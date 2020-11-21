Military Aircraft Washing Equipment Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Military Aircraft Washing Equipment Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Military Aircraft Washing Equipment market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Military Aircraft Washing Equipment market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Aircraft cleaning is an essential aspect of aircraft preventative maintenance and can be considered as an important part of an aircraft’s corrosion prevention & control program (CPCP).The US Navy has established a requirement for washing all aircraft within a 300-mile radius of sea water or for aircraft flying below 3000’ over sea water. This is mandatory regardless of wash type whether it be manually done or through a fully automated rinse package.

Corrosion is a pervasive enemy that degrades military vehicles, particularly aircraft. It occurs when salt, dirt, dust and other contaminate builds up on the outer surface of those vehicles. As they build up, all of those corrosive particles are hard at work, progressively wearing away at components, compromising the vehicle's integrity.A great deal of the high-technology; high-cost equipment maintained by the military is used in environments that are associated with particularly high rates of corrosion. The rates of corrosion in these areas are amplified if the proper preventative measures are not taken. Saltwater in particular is known to have a harmful effect on any aircraft flying over or adjacent to large bodies of open water. So, regular washing not only keeps equipment clean, it helps troops safe.The market of military aircraft washing equipment includes manual and automatic airplane wash systems and the proportion of manual system in 2020 is about 76%, and the proportion of automatic wash systems is 24%.

