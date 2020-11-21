Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

The Recently distributed report by 360 Research Reports Namely “Magnesium Hydroxide Market” Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2024, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application focuses on the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. The report describes a detailed analysis of market size, key market segments, growth analysis, market share, competitive landscape. The report answers what are the scenarios for the growth of the global market. The report offers a point by point knowledge about key aspects related to the global Magnesium Hydroxide market such as product scope, market revenue, opportunities, growth rate, sales volumes, and figures. It studies the global status of the market along with growth opportunities, main players, and future forecasts for 2020 to 2024 time-period. The report consolidates market variations, feature assessment, cost structure, capability, movement, and measuring of business.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Magnesium Hydroxide Paste is an aqueous paste of Magnesium Hydroxide. It contains not less than 93.0 percent and not more than 107.0 percent of the labeled amount of magnesium hydroxide [Mg(OH)2], the labeled amount being not less than 28.0 percent and not more than 70.0 percent of magnesium hydroxide.

According to QYR's analysts, the concentration of magnesium hydroxide industry is relative low. The top ten companies accounted for about 54% production volume market share in 2016. The major production regions mainly locate in Europe, USA, Japan and China. And the major manufacturers are included Ube Materials, Martin Marietta, Kyowa Chemical, ICL, Russian Mining Chemical, Xinyang Minerals Group, Lianda Chemical, Qinghai Best, Deer, Dandong Yungsing, and others.The global production of magnesium hydroxide increases from 613 K MT in 2012 to 788 K MT in 2020, and expect to grow at a CAGR of 3.41% from 2020 to 2022. The major manufacturers mainly concentrate in Europe, North America, Japan and China. In 2016, North American magnesium hydroxide production share was about 22%. Europe production share took 17% and Japan production share also took 17%. China took about 32%.Magnesium hydroxide is an important inorganic material which can be used for environmental protection field, flame retardant field, pharmaceutical field and others. The largest end use for magnesium hydroxide, accounting for about 59% of consumption in 2016, is in environmental uses—flue gas desulfurization and wastewater treatment. The use of magnesium hydroxide in flame retardants was a fast-growing application, and accounted for about 23% of magnesium hydroxide consumption in 2016. Currently, many companies use magnesium ore, seawater and underground brines as the raw material of magnesium hydroxide. The manufacturing processes are natural product refining method and chemical synthesis method. Currently, chemical synthesis method was the major technology in the market, accounting for approximately 57% market share in 2016. So, the technical barriers of magnesium hydroxide are low and the magnesium hydroxide market concentration degree is relatively low in the global.There are companies adding new capacities and aim at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in magnesium hydroxide market will become more intense. The worldwide market for Magnesium Hydroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 1220 million US$ in 2024, from 1120 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Magnesium Hydroxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Chemical Synthesis Method

Physical Method Major Applications are as follows:

Environmental Protection Industry

Flame Retardant Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry