Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Market 2020 by Industry Growth, Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Analysis Research Report 2024

Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks are short for all kinds of biodegradable plastic bags. With the development of science and technology, various materials that can replace traditional PE plastics appear, including PLA, PHAs, PBA, PBS and other polymer materials.

Novolex

Shabra Group

Xtex Polythene

International Plastics

Ampac Holdings

Bulldog Bag

Abbey Polyethene

Sahachit Watana Plastic Industry

Sarah Bio Plast

Symphony Polymers

EXTRAPACK Ltd

Dagoplast AS

JUNER Plastic packaging

This report focuses on the Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Environmentally friendly plastic bags can replace traditional PE plastic bags. The application of environmentally-friendly plastic bags has been widely used: supermarket shopping bags, continuous storage bags, and plastic film have examples of large-scale applications. The worldwide market for Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 2480 million US$ in 2023, from 1850 million US$ in 2020. Major Classifications are as follows:

PLA

PHA

Starch Blends

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Retail & Consumer

Institutional