Global High Visibility Apparel Market Analysis 2020 : Booming Strategies of Top Companies, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2024 with Top Countries Data

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

High-Visibility apparel is defined as clothing with the purpose of making the wearer more visible. It falls in the category of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and will have an ANSI/ISEA label defining garment characteristics including manufacturer info as well as product designation and the corresponding ANSI/ISEA class standard. High-Visibility clothing increases conspicuity of workers that may be exposed to hazardous situations under both day and evening low-light conditions. Very bright colors are used in apparel designed to provide maximum conspicuity during daylight hours. The reflective material is added to apparel for workers in traffic and where other light sources reflect.

Carhartt

Red Kap

Reflective Apparel Factory

Sportex Safety

Ergodyne

ML Kishigo

Honeywell

Lakeland

GSS Safety

Protective Industrial Products

National Safety Apparel

3A Safety Groups

Pyramex Safety Products

Portwest

Zhejiang Shunfa Reflective Clothing

The origins of high-visibility apparel began in the 1930's. After decades of development, there are organizations in place to govern the clearly defined standards with which high-visibility (hi-vis) personal protective equipment (PPE) must comply—the ultimate purpose of which is worker safety. In high-traffic areas and those with low visibility (i.e., inclement weather), hi-vis clothing could mean the difference between life and death. In USA, high visibility apparel has become the standard matching clothing for road way workers, utility workers, police and airport personnel.The USA sale of high visibility apparel increased from 11323 k units in 2011 to 13907 k units in 2015. In 2015, the global high visibility apparel market is led by USA. China and Europe are also the main market. Carhartt is the USA leader, holding 9.5% sale market share in 2015. In addition, Red Kap, Reflective Apparel Factory, Sportex Safety and ML Kishigo are also important participant in the US market. Moreover, we think the USA high visibility apparel sale market is estimated to be worth US$370 million by the end of 2020.High visibility apparel downstream is wide and recently high visibility apparel has acquired increasing significance in various fields of road construction and maintenance, police, utilities, airport personnel and others. Road construction and maintenance hold nearly 42% of total downstream consumption of high-visibility apparel. Currently, some US manufacturers produce high visibility apparel in the United States plant. In addition, in order to reduce production costs, some US manufacturers shift manufacturing plant in developing countries. In addition to these, there are some manufacturers produce high visibility apparel by OEM. In the future, we believe that the modes of production of the latter will be the mainstream market.With the development of Chinese manufacturer high visibility apparel production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases. We believe that US imports from China will continue to increase.USA market is expected to witness stable growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, high visibility apparel sale will show a trend of steady growth. In 2020 the sale of high visibility apparel is estimated to be 17546 k units. On product prices, the slow upwards trend in recent years will maintain in the future. Major Classifications are as follows:

Polyester High Visibility Apparel

Modacrylic High Visibility Apparel

FR Cotton High Visibility Apparel

Road Construction and Maintenance

Police

Utilities

Airport Personnel