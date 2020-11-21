M2M Services in Retail Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “M2M Services in Retail Market” Status (2015-2019) And Forecast (2020-2024) By Region, Product Type & End-Use” is the latest research study released by 360 Research Reports that offers a potential headway to all the market information and opportunities that are currently available in the global market. The report highlights risk side analysis and dominance with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report gives information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities. The research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by the next 5 years. Key elements assembled in the report includes market share, market size, drivers, & restraining factors, forecast to 2024. The report provides a competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of key players.

Retail M2M includes specialized connected solutions or devices that are used for service vending, reporting, transaction processing, authentication, and authorization.

AT&T

Rogers Communications

Verizon Communications

Vodafone

Cantaloupe Systems

Carriots

CCV

This report studies the M2M Services in Retail market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the M2M Services in Retail market by product type and applications/end industries. According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is M2M services for dynamic real-time tracking. The global M2M Services in Retail market is valued at xx million USD in 2020 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2023. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of M2M Services in Retail. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2020 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Remote Device Management

Managed Service

POS Terminals

Vending Machines

ATMs

Smart Parking Meters