Global Bicycle Carbon Frames Market 2020 : Key Trends, Growth Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

The frame that is produced with the help of this material can be modified for a particular desired strength enabling the flexibility in various other frame sections. The only aspect that affects its utilization is its costly nature. The most extensive use of carbon fiber bike has been observed in high-end racing bikes. Carbon fiber also plays a vital role in the manufacturing of fork, wheel sets, frames, and carbon knife rims. The product is gaining huge popularity across the globe due to its rising applications.

Battaglin Cicli

CKT

Giant Manufacturing (Giant)

Fuji Bikes

Ritchey Design

This report focuses on the Bicycle Carbon Frames in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Increasing shift toward bicycles due to the volatile fuel prices is one of the key growth factors of the global bicycle carbon frames market. Owing to the technological advances, cycles are equipped with gears to adjust speeds according to the ranges such as mountainous, overpass, and rough roads. Also, the health benefits associated with cycling also stimulate the sales of bicycles. This increase in demand for bicycles will consequently fuel the growth of the bicycle carbon frames market. One driver in market is declining price of production of carbon fibers. Earlier, the large-scale production of carbon fibers was challenging, which led to the high price of these materials. Among all the geographical regions, North America is accounting for the largest share in the market and it is estimated that the region will go on dominating the market with the same pace, owing to augmented technological developments, rising popularity of cycling. The worldwide market for Bicycle Carbon Frames is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020

Mountain Bikes

Road Bikes

City Bikes

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Online Sales