Global InGaAs Image Sensors Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

InGaAs image sensors are image sensors that contain a CMOS IC readout circuit for easy signal processing. They operate in charge integration mode that accumulates the generated charge to increase the output signal making them ideal for low-level light detection. Applications include photometry in the near-infrared region up to 2.6 Î¼m, such as in physics and chemistry measurement, industrial measurement, and DWDM (dense wavelength division multiplexing).

Hamamatsu Photonics

Sensor Unlimited

Teledyne DALSA

Xenics

New Imaging Technologies

SYNERGY OPTOSYSTEMS

This industry is centralized. Top 3 companies in the market occupies about 46.35% of the Revenue market shares in 2016. The major manufacturers of InGaAs Image Sensors are Hamamatsu Photonics, Sensor Unlimited, Teledyne DALSA, Xenics, New Imaging Technologies, SYNERGY OPTOSYSTEMS, FLIR Systems.In the past few years, as the main raw material price was not stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the InGaAs Image Sensors raw material price will be relatively stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of InGaAs Image Sensors.In China, InGaAs Image Sensors market is occupied by foreign banks, such as Hamamatsu Photonics, Sensor Unlimited, Teledyne DALSA, Xenics. China is the world's large comsumers of InGaAs Image Sensors; as the same time, the consumption of InGaAs Image Sensors in China grown gradually. In the result, InGaAs Image Sensors in China was import-oriented until now.The worldwide market for InGaAs Image Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.8% over the next five years, will reach 1600 million US$ in 2023, from 700 million US$ in 2020. Major Classifications are as follows:

InGaAs Linear Image Sensors

InGaAs Area Image Sensors Major Applications are as follows:

Physics and Chemistry Measurement

Industrial Measurement

Defense and Surveillance