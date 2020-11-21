Electric Car Rental Market 2020 by Industry Growth, Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Analysis Research Report 2024

Global “Electric Car Rental Market” By Product, Type, Application, End User, Geography, Recent Developments, Company Profiles – Forecast to 2024 recently released by 360 Research Reports explores a detailed analysis of the market based on various segmentations. The global Electric Car Rental market is fragmented in terms of different aspects such as market’s competitive landscape, industry trends, market size and share, key players, regional breakdown, types and applications. The research report offers in-depth knowledge on several fields on the market globally. The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies to help clients improve their revenue shares in the market.

Car rental services operate on the model of renting automobiles for short periods of time, generally ranging from a few hours to a few weeks. There is a network of local branches that assist the customers with easy pick up and drop facilities. Car rental agencies serve people who require a temporary vehicle; for example, those who do not own a car or tourists. The demand for car rental services has increased due to the growth of the tourism industry and the cost advantages they offer to the users.

The research covers the current Electric Car Rental market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Avis Budget Group

Enterprise Holdings

Europcar Group

Hertz

Sixt

BlueIndy

DriveElectric

Drive Electric Orlando

DriveNow

Easirent

Green Motion

Wattacars

Advancements in battery technology such as the development of Li-ion batteries are propelling the growth of the EV market since Li-ion batteries have a complex chemistry and do not adhere to Moore's law. The traces of new compounds alter the properties of the battery materials and increase the energy density. Manufacturers are replacing the anode material from graphite to silicon due to their high energy density. Major battery manufacturers are also focusing on developing multivalent-ion batteries and next-generation lithium-sulfur batteries, that store energy in chemical bonds and in huge quantity. According to our analysis, technological advancements in battery technology will be one of the key trends that will gain traction in the electric car rental market. The electric car rental market is highly competitive due to the presence of several well-established vendors. The key vendors in this electric car lease market are investing immensely in setting up charging infrastructure to make it easy to rent electric vehicles. Factors such as the advancements in technology, the introduction of government regulations, and the entry of new players, will intensify the competitive environment among the vendors in the electric car rental market. Major Classifications are as follows:

Economy cars

Luxury cars Major Applications are as follows:

Electric Cars