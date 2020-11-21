Nano Composite Zirconia Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Nano Composite Zirconia Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Nano Composite Zirconia market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Nano Composite Zirconia market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Composite zirconia refers to the composites of zirconium oxychloride and rare earth. According to the different formulations, the proportion of rare earth in the composites always changes. Yttrium oxide is most popular rare earth used in the composite, others also include lanthanum oxide and cerium carbonate and so on. It is a white powder.Nano zirconia, also ZrO2 nanoparticle, is white powder of high purity. It appears oblique crystal at low temperature and shows tetragonal crystal formation at high temperature. When at high temperature, it has electrical conductivity and good strength and toughness. Nano ZrO2 also possesses good mechanical, thermal, electrical and optical properties.

Saint-Gobain

Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo

Tosoh

Solvay

Showa Denko

H.C. Starck

VITA Zahnfabrik

Ceramtec

Rauschert

KYOCERA

Guangdong Orient

Huawang

Size Materials

Wan Jing New Material

Emperor Nano Material

Jiangsu Lida Gaoke

Shandong Sinocera

Nano composite zirconia is widely used in grinding medium, oxygen sensor, optical fiber connector, artificial teeth and so on. With increasing demand from downstream industry, nano composite zirconia production shows continuous upward trend in the recent few years. Saint-Gobain, Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo, Tosoh, Guangdong Orient and so on are among of key players in nano composite zirconia industry. In addition, there is no doubt that Saint-Gobain is the largest manufacturer of nano composite zirconia in the world and is also the symbol of high quality nano composite zirconia.

Composite Zirconia

Nano Zirconia Major Applications are as follows:

Structual Ceramics

Functional Ceramics

Super Toughened Ceramics