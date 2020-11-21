Global External AC-DC Power Market 2020 : Key Trends, Growth Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

An Exhaustive investigation of this “External AC-DC Power Market” Value forecast, New Business Opportunities and Companies: Outlook By Type, Application, By End User and By Country, 2020- 2024” brings you the most recent and the most updated data on the market and the ruthless structure of the general sector worldwide. The report is distributed inside this examination, comprehensive of things like the business size concerning value and volume. The report represents the context of current and future trends driving global External AC-DC Power market growth. It clarifies the assessment of the current market together with subtleties of the division. The prediction for CAGR is also mentioned in the report in percentage for the forecasted period. It contains computable information, qualitative information sets, and evaluation tools. The research highlights major market insights, challenges, current trends, and value chain analysis.

External AC-DC Power Supply is a type of external power supply (EPS) that supplies electric energy and designed to convert line voltage ac input into lower voltage dc output.

Delta(Eltek)

Lite-On Technology

Acbel Polytech

Salcomp

Chicony Power

Emerson(Artesyn)

Flextronics

Mean Well

TDK Lambda

Phihong

FSP Group

For the purpose of this report, the worldwide market includes four regions: North America, Europe, China, Korea and the rest of the world (ROW). It is expects to see considerable growth for the external AC-DC power supply unit market over the forecast period in each of these regions with the largest market of 90 percent in Asia.The communications segment will again maintain the largest unit market and will be dominated by the mobile phone industry, which uses inexpensive low-wattage power supplies in the <5W and 5-10W categories. As a result of the high level of commoditization for mobile phone power supplies, this segment will record the lowest per unit average selling price. Despite this, the communications segment will record the second-largest dollar market covered in the report and will present a significant opportunity for power supply manufacturers. The market for both military and medical is small and does not benefit from volume pricing conditions existing in other industries.With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, the external AC-DC power supply market maintain strong developed trend due to the numerous applications which developed rapidly, such as mobile communications, consumer electronics, computers, etc.The worldwide market for External AC-DC Power is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.

Wall Plug-in

Desktop Major Applications are as follows:

Computer & Office

Mobile Communications

Consumer

Telecom/Datacomm

Industrial

Medical

LED Lighting

Wireless Power & Charging