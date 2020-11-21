Global Polyester Fiber Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

Global “Polyester Fiber Market” By Product, Type, Application, End User, Geography, Recent Developments, Company Profiles – Forecast to 2024 recently released by 360 Research Reports explores a detailed analysis of the market based on various segmentations. The global Polyester Fiber market is fragmented in terms of different aspects such as market’s competitive landscape, industry trends, market size and share, key players, regional breakdown, types and applications. The research report offers in-depth knowledge on several fields on the market globally. The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies to help clients improve their revenue shares in the market.

Short Description About Polyester Fiber Market:

Polyester fibers, the synthetic fibers, are long chain polymers derived from coal, air, water, and petroleum. They are formed through chemical reaction between an acid and alcohol.

The research covers the current Polyester Fiber market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Tongkun Group

Reliance

Zhejiang Hengyi Group

Shenghong

Xin Feng Ming Group

Hengli Group

Billion Industrial

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

Nanya

Rongsheng PetroChemical

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber

Far Eastern New Century

DAK Americas

Advansa

Lealea Group

Petrovietnam Petrochemical and Textile Fiber Joint Stock Company

Wellman

In addition, the production regions of polyester fiber are mainly located in US, EU, India and China. China was the leader production regions, which achieved about 68.84%% volume market share in 2015. As for the region consumption, the China remained the largest market for polyester fiber in the world, with 64.55% market share consumption in 2015. Other major consuming regions include US and Europe, which account for 6.11% and 6.97% respectively. For the various types of polyester fiber, gummy bear breast implants are growing in popularity in the United States, which was hold 23.56% market share approximately. Polyester fibers are used in a wide range of applications such as carpets, rugs, fiberfill, and nonwoven fabrics. Polyester fibers are also used in industrial applications, home textiles and apparel. Other applications of polyester fibers include industrial, home textiles and apparels. Apparel industry was the largest filed, which was esteemed to hold 41.05% market share in 2015.

Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF)

Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY) Major Applications are as follows:

Apparel

Industrial and Consumer Textiles

Household and Institutional Textiles