Global Skateboard Market 2020 : Key Trends, Growth Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

A skateboard is a type of sports equipment or toy used primarily for the activity of skateboarding. It usually consists of a specially designed maplewood board combined with a polyurethane coating used for making smoother slides and stronger durability. Most skateboards are made with 7 plies of this wood.

The classification of Skateboard includes Park Boards, Cruiser Boards, Longboard and Other, and the proportion of Park Boards in 2016 is about 52%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Skateboard is widely used by Teenagers, Adults and Kids. The most proportion of Skateboard is Teenagers. North America is the largest supplier of Skateboard, with a production market share nearly 28% in 2016. China is the second largest supplier of Skateboard, enjoying production market share nearly 26% in 2016. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2016. Following Europe, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%. Market competition is not intense. Element Skateboards, Boiling Point, Plan B, Krown Skateboards, SK8 Factory, Skate One, Absolute Board and Alien Workshop, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and market, with high-end customers; have been formed in the large market share in the industry. The worldwide market for Skateboard is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 170 million US$ in 2024, from 150 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study.

