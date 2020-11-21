Global Industrial Oxygen Market 2020 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024

An Exhaustive investigation of this “Industrial Oxygen Market” Value forecast, New Business Opportunities and Companies: Outlook By Type, Application, By End User and By Country, 2020- 2024” brings you the most recent and the most updated data on the market and the ruthless structure of the general sector worldwide. The report is distributed inside this examination, comprehensive of things like the business size concerning value and volume. The report represents the context of current and future trends driving global Industrial Oxygen market growth. It clarifies the assessment of the current market together with subtleties of the division. The prediction for CAGR is also mentioned in the report in percentage for the forecasted period. It contains computable information, qualitative information sets, and evaluation tools. The research highlights major market insights, challenges, current trends, and value chain analysis.

Industrial oxygen is produced by air separation processes. The application of oxygen stem is mainly on its oxidizing and life-sustaining properties.

Linde Group

Air Liquide

Praxair

Air Products and Chemicals

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Air Water

Messer

Yingde Gases

SOL

Norco

Gulf Cryo

Industrial gases are used in a variety of purity grades and for a wide range of purposes, including food gases and medical gases. Industrial gases can make production processes safer and more cost-effective and improve product quality. They often contribute to environmental protection. Some processes and applications would even be inconceivable without the chemical properties of gases. Oxygen is one of the most widely used gases. Among various application, steel industry accounts for the largest consumption share of industrial oxygen, which was 47.56%. According to its production process, industrial gases can be dived into atmospheric gases and process gases. For atmospheric gases, the raw material is air and the key production unit is air separation plant. Oxygen is mainly produced via air separation plant. When considering the industry oxygen supply mode, three modes are preferred: on-site, bulk/merchant and packaged/cylinder. Each supply mode has its own characteristics and all of industrial gases manufacturers operate their gas business under the three modes. Globally, on-site type oxygen accounts for about 50% The worldwide market for Industrial Oxygen is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 59700 million US$ in 2024, from 43100 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Industrial Oxygen in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Steel Industry

Chemical Industry

Copper and Aluminium

Synthesis Gas

Waste Water Treatment

Pulp and Paper Industry

Food & Beverage

Plastic Industry

Semi-Conductors

On-Site Type

Bulk Type