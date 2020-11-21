Electrophysiology (EP) Device Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report

Global “Electrophysiology (EP) Device Market” By Product, Type, Application, End User, Geography, Recent Developments, Company Profiles – Forecast to 2024 recently released by 360 Research Reports explores a detailed analysis of the market based on various segmentations. The global Electrophysiology (EP) Device market is fragmented in terms of different aspects such as market’s competitive landscape, industry trends, market size and share, key players, regional breakdown, types and applications. The research report offers in-depth knowledge on several fields on the market globally. The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies to help clients improve their revenue shares in the market.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Electrophysiology (EP) is the study of the mechanism, function and performance of electrical signaling pathways that guide the functioning of the heart. EP study is a procedure that is performed to diagnose arrhythmias by locating areas of heart tissue that interrupt the normal functioning of the heart’s electrical system. During an EP study, the electrophysiologist inserts several long, flexible tubes with wires, called catheters, into the heart to record electrical activity within the heart chambers and to detect abnormal electrical pathways. The second part of the test involves electrical stimulation of various parts of the heart to induce an abnormal heart rhythm. This helps the electro physiologist in treatment mapping, which could involve surgical removal of the abnormal tissue in the heart using a catheter.

Biosense Wester (J & J)

Abbott

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

AtriCure

GE Healthcare

MicroPort EP MedTech

Acutus Medical

Auris Surgical

Magnetecs

Market competition is intense. Biosense Wester (J & J), Abbott, Medtronic and Boston Scientific are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future. The worldwide market for Electrophysiology (EP) Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 6630 million US$ in 2024, from 4710 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Electrophysiology (EP) Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Major Applications are as follows:

EP Ablation Catheters

EP Diagnostic Catheters

EP Mapping/Recording System

LAA