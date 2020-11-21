Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market Analysis 2020 : Booming Strategies of Top Companies, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market” Status (2015-2019) And Forecast (2020-2024) By Region, Product Type & End-Use” is the latest research study released by 360 Research Reports that offers a potential headway to all the market information and opportunities that are currently available in the global market. The report highlights risk side analysis and dominance with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report gives information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities. The research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by the next 5 years. Key elements assembled in the report includes market share, market size, drivers, & restraining factors, forecast to 2024. The report provides a competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of key players.

Coal tar is derived from coal. It is a byproduct of the production of coke, a solid fuel that contains mostly carbon, and coal gas. Coal tar is used primarily for the production of refined chemicals and coal-tar products, such as creosote and coal-tar pitch.

Baowu Steel Group

Rain Industries Limited

JFE Chemical

OCI

Koppers

Baoshun

Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing

Shanxi Coal and Chemical

POSCO

Sunlight Coking

Himadri Chemicals & Industries

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Mitsubishi Chemical

Jiangxi Black Cat

Coal tar can be used to produce many downstream chemical products including carbon black, pitch and wash oil etc. It can also be used as fuel oil directly. During all those applications, Carbon black is the largest consumption field, which consumed 11785.3 kilo tonne in 2018. Pitch is the second largest field with consumption share of 44.95% in 2018. Globally, there are many suppliers, such as Baowu Steel Group, Rain Industries Limited, JFE Chemical, OCI, Koppers, Baoshun, Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing, Shanxi Coal and Chemical, POSCO, Sunlight Coking, Himadri Chemicals & Industries, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Mitsubishi Chemical, Jiangxi Black Cat and Ansteel etc. Most coal tar suppliers also produce downstream product directly. Global major production regions are mainly distributed in China, Asia other regions, Europe and North America. In 2020, China was the largest production regions, with production share of 71.69%. Europe is the second largest production region, which produced 2342.2 kilo tonne in 2020. Limited by critical environmental pressure, China suppliers have decreased their capacity ultimate rate during those two years. In the future, driven by increasing downstream demand, we predict that global consumption will increase. By 2024, global coal tar production will be 26579.1 kilo tonne. Major Classifications are as follows:

Carbon Black

Pitch

Wash Oil

Other Major Applications are as follows:

High Temperature Coal Tar

Medium Temperature Coal Tar