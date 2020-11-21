Forging Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Forging Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Forging market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Forging market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Forging is a manufacturing process involving the shaping of metal using localized compressive forces. The blows are delivered with a hammer (often a power hammer) or a die. Forging is often classified according to the temperature at which it is performed: cold forging (a type of cold working), warm forging, or hot forging (a type of hot working). For the latter two, the metal is heated, usually in a forge. Forged parts can range in weight from less than a kilogram to hundreds of metric tons. Forging has been done by smiths for millennia; the traditional products were kitchenware, hardware, hand tools, edged weapons, cymbals, and jewellery. Since the Industrial Revolution, forged parts are widely used in mechanisms and machines wherever a component requires high strength; such forgings usually require further processing (such as machining) to achieve a finished part. Today, forging is a major worldwide industry.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Aichi Steel

Thyssenkrupp

AAM

Bharat Forge Limited

KOBELCO

WanXiang

FAW

Arconic

Mahindra Forgings Europe

Farinia Group

Longcheng Forging

Sinotruck

Dongfeng Forging

Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging

Sypris Solutions

Ashok Leyland Limited

Allegheny Technologies

VDM Metals

CITIC Heavy Industries Scope of the Forging Market Report: The global average price of automotive forging products is in the decreasing trend, from 2271 USD/MT in 2013 to 2164 USD/MT in 2020. With the situation of raw material, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years. In terms of raw material, the segments of the global automotive forging market include aluminum, copper/brass/bronze, low-carbon & low-alloy steels, special alloy steel, stainless steel. The segments of the global automotive forging market on the basis of type are closed die, open die, and rolled rings. Amongst them, the segment of closed die dominates in terms of revenue and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. This is due to the par excellence performance and finish of products that are obtained using this process. The key application segments of the global automotive forging market covered in this report are powertrain components, chassis components, transmission parts and other part. Amongst all, powertrain components are the leading application segment of the market. The leading share of the powertrain components segment is ascribed to the expansion of the automobile industry to cater to the high demand for automobiles. The powertrain components segment held almost 48.21% of the global automotive forging market in terms of volume in 2020. Geography-wise, the global automotive forging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, etc.). In the years ahead, Asia Pacific is expected to display the leading growth amongst other key regions. The growth of the region is mainly driven by the development of automotive industries. Emerging economies of the region are major consumers of forged metal for the rising urbanization and industrialization in these regions. The capital-intensive nature of the global automotive forging market accounts for the clear dominance of well-entrenched players that operate in international markets. This poses challenge for small players that compete with large players with respect to quality, features, functionalities, and services. The use of newer technologies by large players to add qualitative value to existing products will further add to the woes of small players. The worldwide market for Forging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 52000 million US$ in 2024, from 38000 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Forging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Forging Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Forging Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Forging market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Powertrain Components

Chassis Components

Transmission Parts

Other Parts Major Applications are as follows:

Closed Die Forgings

Open Die Forgings