Global Kitchen Knife Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast by 2024 with Top Key Players

A kitchen knife is any knife that is intended to be used in food preparation. While much of this work can be accomplished with a few general-purpose knives – notably a large chef’s knife, a tough cleaver, and a small paring knife – there are also many specialized knives that are designed for specific tasks. Kitchen knives can be made from several different materials.

Groupe SEB

Kai Corporation

Zwilling JA Henckels

Victorinox

Cutco Corporation

Wüsthof Dreizack

Shibazi

Fiskars Corporation

F. Dick

Ginsu Knife

MAC Knife

Yoshida Metal Industry

CHROMA Cnife

Zhangxiaoquan

Kyocera

TOJIRO

KitchenAid

Dexter-Russell

Wangmazi

BergHOFF

Chan Chi Kee

Cuisinart

MCUSTA Zanmai

Robert Welch

Füri

Mundial

Coltellerie Sanelli

The market is segmented on the basis of product which comprises of Chinease Style, Japanese Style, and West Style. The handles of kitchen knives can be made from a number of different materials, each of which has advantages and disadvantages. The blade of kitchen knives can be made from stainless steel, carbon steel, ceramic and etc. USA and Europe's demand for cutlery is much larger than its production. This drives the need for imports, making Europe an interesting market. The Kitchen Knife manufacturing industry has a low level of market share concentration. The top five operators will account for about 30% of industry revenue in 2016. Groupe SEB, the industry's largest player, holds a significantly larger portion of revenue than any of its competitors at 9.5% of the industry's total. The next largest player is Kai Corporation, accounting for only 5.6% of industry revenue. The disparity shows the importance of brand name among the industry's participants. Large companies benefit from brand recognition and consumer preferences. Still, intense and mounting external competition from imports has defined the environment for some of the smaller players in the Kitchen Knife Manufacturing industry over the past five years. The worldwide market for Kitchen Knife is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 1960 million US$ in 2024, from 1450 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Kitchen Knife in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Common Knives

Meat Knives

Other Knives Major Applications are as follows:

Chinease Style knife

Japanese Style Knife

West Style Knife