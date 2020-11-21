Global Dry Mortar Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

The Recently distributed report by 360 Research Reports Namely “Dry Mortar Market” Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2024, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application focuses on the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. The report describes a detailed analysis of market size, key market segments, growth analysis, market share, competitive landscape. The report answers what are the scenarios for the growth of the global market. The report offers a point by point knowledge about key aspects related to the global Dry Mortar market such as product scope, market revenue, opportunities, growth rate, sales volumes, and figures. It studies the global status of the market along with growth opportunities, main players, and future forecasts for 2020 to 2024 time-period. The report consolidates market variations, feature assessment, cost structure, capability, movement, and measuring of business.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Short Description About Dry Mortar Market:

Dry mortar is dry powder or granular material made by mixing dried screening process of fine aggregate, cementitious materials, additives, fillers, etc. Most of the dry mortar products contain both mineral cementitious binder (e.g. OPC) and polymer binder (e.g. re-dispersible powder) and they are normally packed in bags after mixing in the factory.Dry mortars offer three main advantages: firstly, they reduce quality problems caused by improper mixing conditions on small job-sites; secondly, they allow building much faster with ready-to-use, high performance products; thirdly, the save on labor costs.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13920877

The research covers the current Dry Mortar market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Saint-Gobain Weber (FR)

Materis (FR)

Sika (CH)

Henkel (FR)

Mapei (IT)

Sto (DE)

Ardex (DE)

BASF (DE)

Baumit (AT)

Bostik (FR)

Knauf (DE)

CBP (US)

Caparol (DE)

Cemex (US)

HB Fuller (US)

Quick-mix (DE)

Dryvit Systems (US)

Hanil Cement (KR)

AdePlast (Ro)

Forbo (CH)

CPI Mortars (UK)

Grupo Puma (ES) Scope of the Dry Mortar Market Report: In recent years, with the continuous improvement of the national environmental protection requirements, it has become an urgent task of the local building authorities to promote the use of dry mortar. One key factor that has been driving the demand is the ability of these products to save labor costs. With the use of specialized application equipment, substantial improvement in workmen efficiency and Production has been reported due to the use of these products. From the historical experience of developed countries in Europe and America, the dry mortar is mainstream and trend of ready-mixed mortar market. In Europe, dry mortar occupies more than 90% of all the mortar products. Currently, the global dry mortar market is gradually shifting to Asia, especially China market is a top priority. Demand for building mortar should be 350-600 million tons and the production of dry mortar is only 6% of the demand. It still has room for dry mortar products to substitute the other construction mortar products. But the most challenge for China dry mortar market is the high production capacity and low utilization. With the investment growth of real estate slow down, the growth of dry mortar will keep a decreasing trend in future. Dry mortar is a low concentration ratio industry. There are thousands of manufacturers in this industry. The production market share of Weber is about 4.26% in 2020, which is the No.1 of the global Dry mortar industry. The other competitors include, PAREX (FR), Sika (CH), Henkel (FR), Mapei (IT), Sto (DE), Ardex (DE), BASF (DE), Yuchuan Group (CN), BBMG Mortar (CN), Sichuan Gaoyu Building (CN), Guangzhou Ying Jian (CN), etc. The competition status wouldn’t be change in the short term. The growth of dry mortar industry depends on the growth of real estate market. The worldwide market for Dry Mortar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 34700 million US$ in 2024, from 28100 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Dry Mortar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Dry Mortar Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Dry Mortar Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Dry Mortar market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Construction Industry

Home Decoration Industry

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Bricklaying/ Masonry mortar

Floor Screeds

Tile Adhesives/Grouts

Wall Renders and Plasters

EIFS Products (major EPS and XPS)