Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market 2020 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024

Hydrofluoric acid is a solution of hydrogen fluoride (HF) in water. It is a colourless solution that is highly corrosive, capable of dissolving many materials, especially oxides. Electronic grade hydrofluoric acid is divided into EL, UP, UPS, UPSS.

Stella Chemifa Corp

FDAC

Honeywell

Solvay(Zhejiang Lansol)

Morita

Sunlit Chemical

Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials

Do-Fluoride Chemicals

Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical

Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials

Shaowu Fluoride

Shaowu Huaxin

Yingpeng Group

Currently, a few companies in the world can produce Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid product, especially high-grade products. They mainly concentrated in China, Taiwan and Japan. The main market players are Stella Chemifa Corp, FDAC, and Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials etc. In the past five years, the sales volume of Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid increased to from 176 K MT in 2012 to 252 K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 9.41%. In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is fast relatively. China is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced downstream industries and rapid development of economy. However, the demand in China is mainly concentrated in the field of EL grade. Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid can be classified as four types according to the purity, include UP Grade, UP-S Grade, UP-SS Grade and EL Grade. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 61% of the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market is integrated circuit industry, 17% is used in monitor panel industry. The downstream market demand is from Monitor Panel field. The major raw material for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid is AHF. In the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Initial materials fluorite mainly concentrated in China, Mongolia, South Africa and Mexico. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in those areas. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid industry. The price changes in 2020 are mainly due to the sharp rise in the price of fluorite. Study Group believes that the development potential of this industry has a huge space, especially in the case of the development of downstream products with high added value is developed fast. The worldwide market for Hydrofluoric Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.5% over the next five years, will reach 1080 million US$ in 2024, from 690 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Hydrofluoric Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Integrated Circuit

Solar Energy

Glass Product

Monitor Panel

Major Applications are as follows:

UP Grade

UP-S Grade

UP-SS Grade