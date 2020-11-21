Global TFT-LCD Photomask Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2024

Global “TFT-LCD Photomask Market” By Product, Type, Application, End User, Geography, Recent Developments, Company Profiles – Forecast to 2024 recently released by 360 Research Reports explores a detailed analysis of the market based on various segmentations. The global TFT-LCD Photomask market is fragmented in terms of different aspects such as market’s competitive landscape, industry trends, market size and share, key players, regional breakdown, types and applications. The research report offers in-depth knowledge on several fields on the market globally. The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies to help clients improve their revenue shares in the market.

TFT-LCD Photomask market. Photomask consists of a fused silica (QZ) or, glass (SL) substrate coated with an opaque film, in to which an accurate replication of the device designer€™s pattern is etched. Photomask has a similar function as a film used in photography. Just like the identical pictures are printed from the film, photomask can reproduce thousands of circuits and patterns. The photolithography technique is employed in the photomask manufacturing process to create chrome pattern on a quartz substrate. The finished photomask is then used as photographic plates for LSI, LCD, PCB, etc.

Owing to the increasing popularization of flat-panel TVs, the LCD panel market has grown substantially during the past ten years. As part of this trend, photomasks have also become larger year by year in response to the development of TVs with larger screens.At present, in developed countries, the Photomask industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and Taiwan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies€™ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese LCD panel line, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.Panel manufacturers in South Korea and other regions are planning to continue to shut down old LCD panel production lines. While an overall shift to OLED production lines is expected, manufacturers in China are planning to investment in LCD panel lines. BOE Technology Group, China€™s largest LCD panel manufacturer, announced plans to build the world€™s largest Gen-10.5 LCD panel fabrication plant that will use glass substrates. In addition, China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) revealed plans to construct a Gen-11 TFT-LCD panel fabrication plant. LCD panel production capacity in China is forecast to surpass that of South Korea and Taiwan combined.China€™s Photomask industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption region of Photomask, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import. Our research team believe that the development of Photomask for LCD depend on the growth in China.The worldwide market for TFT-LCD Photomask is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 1040 million US$ in 2023, from 960 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

