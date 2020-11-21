Global Protective Relay Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2024

Global “Protective Relay Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Protective Relay market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Protective Relay market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

A device that senses the quantity of current flowing in the supply lines before entering the power system of the equipment or motor can prevent the motor from damage. A relay is one such electromechanical device that is actuated by electrical current. In a relay, the current flowing in one circuit causes the opening and closing of another circuit. Due to the simplicity, long life, and proven reliability, relays find extensive use in many applications, including digital computers, automation systems, and telephone exchanges.

ABB

General Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

Toshiba

Fanox Electronics

Basler Electric

Eaton

Littelfuse

Siemens

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

NR Electric

Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share, followed by North America and Europe. In terms of individual countries, the market is dominated by China. This can be attributed to the extensive electrical infrastructure upgradation and new transmission & distribution lines being installed in the country. China held the largest share of the global protective relay market in 2020. Rapid economic growth in BRICS nations is expected to drive the protective relay market in these nations. Protective relays will likely be used extensively in the new electrical transmission & distribution networks of BRICS countries. Major Classifications are as follows:

High Voltage

Medium Voltage

Low Voltage Major Applications are as follows:

Utilities

Industries

Marine