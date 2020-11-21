Global Surgical Robots Market 2020 : Key Trends, Growth Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

Global “Surgical Robots Market” By Product, Type, Application, End User, Geography, Recent Developments, Company Profiles – Forecast to 2024 recently released by 360 Research Reports explores a detailed analysis of the market based on various segmentations. The global Surgical Robots market is fragmented in terms of different aspects such as market’s competitive landscape, industry trends, market size and share, key players, regional breakdown, types and applications. The research report offers in-depth knowledge on several fields on the market globally. The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies to help clients improve their revenue shares in the market.

Surgical robot can be controlled through computer program to assist surgery. A surgical robot t allows surgeons greater access to areas under operation using more precise and less invasive methods.

Intuitive Surgical

Stryker

Restoration Robotics

Medtech S.A

Mazor Robotics

THINK Surgical

Medrobotics

The classification of Surgical Robots includes Laparoscopy, Orthopedics, and others, and the proportion of Laparoscopy in 2016 is about 70% and the proportion of Orthopedics is about 20% in increase trend. Surgical Robots is widely used in Open Surgery, Minimal Invasive field. The most proportion of Surgical Robots is in Minimal Invasive and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 72%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 56% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%. Market competition is intense. Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Restoration Robotics, Medtech S.A, Mazor Robotics are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. The worldwide market for Surgical Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 20.1% over the next five years, will reach 2980 million US$ in 2023, from 1190 million US$ in 2020.

Laparoscopy

Orthopedics

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Open Surgery