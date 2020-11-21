Smart Food and Beverage Label Market – Applications Insights by 2028

The Smart Food and Beverage Label Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Smart Food and Beverage Label Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

A smart label is an item identification slip that contains more advanced technologies than conventional bar code data. The most common enhancements in smart labels are QR codes, Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) tags and specially configured RFID tags.

QR codes are a type of 2D bar code that provides easy access to information through a smartphone or other device equipped with a barcode reader. 2D bar codes can store up to 7,089 characters, significantly greater storage than is possible with the 20-character capacity of a unidimensional barcode. QR code smart labels are often used to facilitate package shipping.

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) tag-based smart labels are commonly used to prevent theft of library books and merchandise in stores. When the item is checked out or purchased, the tag is deactivated. If someone tries to leave the premises with an item with an active tag, an alarm sounds.

RFID tag-based smart labels are commonly used in manufacturing. They consist of a flat configuration of an RFID tag inserted into an item identification slip.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Smart Food and Beverage Label market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Smart Food and Beverage Label market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Smart Food and Beverage Label market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Smart Food and Beverage Label market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Alien Technology, LLC.

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Label Insight, Inc.

Qliktag Software Inc.

Sato Holding Corporation

Thin Film Electronics ASA

UWI Technology Limited

Zebra Technologies Corporation

RFID

NFC

Temperature Sensing Labels

Others

Smart Food and Beverage Label Breakdown Data by Application

Food

Beverages

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Smart Food and Beverage Label market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Smart Food and Beverage Label market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.