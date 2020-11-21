Spirulina Powder Market Forecast to 2027 – General Nutrition Corporation, Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Naturex S.A., NOW Health Group, Sensient Colors LLC

Spirulina is blue-green microalgae rich in nutrients widely used in the food and beverages industry as a dietary supplement. It is a natural appetite suppressant which helps improve endurance and reduce fatigue. It possesses hypolipidemic and anti-inflammatory properties. Spirulina powder is preferred owing to its high nutritional values. Spirulina is rich in antioxidants and helps in safely reducing inflammation by maintaining the pH of the body. Besides, spirulina powder is also used in the manufacturing of natural colors.

The spirulina powder market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of spirulina coupled with the increasing influence of organized retailing. Moreover, the growing popularity of the vegan diet and adoption of herbal ingredients in cosmetic products further boost the spirulina powder market growth. However, lack of availability of spirulina severely restricts the growth of spirulina powder market. Nonetheless, increasing adoption of healthy food in developed countries is likely to showcase growth opportunity for the key players involved in the spirulina powder market during the forecast period.

The List of Companies

1.Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

2.Cyanotech Corporation

3.DDW The Colour House

4.DIC Corporation

5.Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd.

6.General Nutrition Corporation

7.Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd

8.Naturex S.A.

9.NOW Health Group, Inc.

10.Sensient Colors LLC

The latest research report on the “Spirulina Powder Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Spirulina Powder market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Spirulina Powder market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Spirulina Powder Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Spirulina Powder market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Spirulina Powder Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Spirulina Powder Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Spirulina Powder Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Key Questions answered in the Report:

What is the size of the overall Spirulina Powder market and its segments?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Spirulina Powder market and how they are expected to impact the market?

What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Market?

What is the Spirulina Powder market size at the regional and country-level?

Who are the key market players and their key competitors?

Market value- chain and key trends impacting every node with reference to companies

What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Spirulina Powder market?

How does a particular company rank against its competitors with respect to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness and market capitalization?

How financially strong are the key players in Spirulina Powder market (revenue and profit margin, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)?

What are the recent trends in Spirulina Powder market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)

