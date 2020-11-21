Algae Products Market Forecast to 2027 – Algatech LTD, Algenol, BASF SE, Cargill, Cellana Inc., Corbion, CP Kelco, Cyanotech Corporation, DSM Incorporated

The algae products market was valued at US$ 2,405.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,339.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The most critical application in the food market is the use of whole microalgae biomass as a food supplement. Microalgae are also used as a source of food ingredients, including carotenoids and omega-3 fatty acids. Similarly, agar is used as a gelatin substitute in the food industry and is used in the manufacturing of creams, sauces, mayonnaise, jellies, custards, puddings, processed cheese, and frozen dairy produce. It is also used in jams and marmalade for gelling and thickening, and as an anti-drying agent in bread and pastries. Further, agar is used as a thickener in ice creams and other desserts. Thus, algae products act as an alternative food source and food ingredient and drive the algae products market growth.

Algae are emerging as one of the most promising long-term, sustainable sources of fuel, food, feed, and other co-products for biomass and oils due to a large number of benefits and ease of its production. Algae have evolved over a billion years to efficiently produce and store energy, unlike any other known natural or engineered process. Furthermore, microalgae can be grown to have a high protein and oil content in order to produce either biofuels or animal feeds, or both. Moreover, microalgal biomass, rich in micronutrients, is already being used for dietary supplements to improve human health.

The List of Companies – Algae Products Market

Algatech LTD Algenol BASF SE Cargill, Incorporated Cellana Inc. Corbion CP Kelco Cyanotech Corporation DSM E.I.D. – Parry (India) Limited

The Algae Products market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Algae Products Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Algae Products Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Algae Products Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Key Questions answered in the Report:

What is the size of the overall Algae Products market and its segments?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Algae Products market and how they are expected to impact the market?

What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Market?

What is the Algae Products market size at the regional and country-level?

Who are the key market players and their key competitors?

Market value- chain and key trends impacting every node with reference to companies

What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Algae Products market?

How does a particular company rank against its competitors with respect to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness and market capitalization?

How financially strong are the key players in Algae Products market (revenue and profit margin, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)?

What are the recent trends in Algae Products market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)

