Smart Agriculture Solutions – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Smart Agriculture Solutions Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Agriculture Solutions Market include Vodafone Group PLC, Trimble Navigation Ltd., TOPCON CORPORATION, Site-Specific Technology Development Group, Inc., SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Salt Mobile SA, Reed Business Information Ltd, Raven Industries, Inc, Iteris, Inc., IBM Corporation, Hexagone AB, Granular, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, Dirt Road Data, Inc., Deere & Co., CropMetrics LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., AgriSight, Inc., AgriData Incorporated, Agribotix LLC, AgJunction LLC, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Ag Leader Technology, and Accenture PLC.

Some of the factors such as increase in adoption of multiple smart agriculture solutions by governments from all around the world is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, high upfront cost for use of new agricultural equipment is hampering the market growth.

Smart agriculture tools are widely utilized in precision farming as they have resulted in improving farm efficiency and have helped framers maximize their crop yields. Moreover, yield monitoring is a major application of precision farming that helps identify the field variability information, which includes weather conditions, soil properties, and fertilizers.

Based on the application, the precision farming segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the use of GPS allows precise mapping of farmlands. This, along with appropriate software, informs the farmers about the status of their crops, and identifies the area of the farm that requires water, fertiliser or pesticide, enabling them to make well-informed decisions.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the producers or breeders in this domain are constantly employing high-level agriculture orderliness and accessories such as steering and administration policies, sensors, advertisement materials, and farm management software.

Solutions Covered:

• Variable Rate Technology

• Tractor Collision and Obstacle Detection

• Machinery Safety and Parameter Monitoring

• Building and Premises Surveillance

• Automated Machinery Guidance Control

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Product Types Covered:

• Lighting

• Sensors

• Other Product Types

Applications Covered:

• Precision Farming

• Livestock Monitoring

• Fish Farming

• Smart Greenhouses

• Horizontal Farming

• Vertical Farming

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

