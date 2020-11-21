Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2025

Latest released the research study on Global Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices . The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a physiological condition that has an adverse impact on the pumping efficiency of the cardiac muscles. It characterizes the accumulation of fluid around the heart leading to inefficient pumping. The onset of CHF is marked by the failure of the ventricles to pump sufficient volume of blood to the body organs. This eventually leads to deposition of fluid in the lungs, abdomen, liver, and lower body. CHF is treated by a number of devices that maintain heart rhythm, such as pacemakers, cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), and ventricular assist devices (VADs).

This is primarily attributed to the constantly changing lifestyle habits (such as unhealthy dietary habits, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, obesity, and lack of physical activity) which make individuals more susceptible to arrhythmia and heart failure. In addition, a number of factors such as the large number of technological advancements in CHF treatment devices, increased adoption rate of these devices, and rising emphasis on early intervention and primary prevention of heart-related disorders are responsible for driving the market. Conversely, stringent government regulations for the approval of CHF treatment devices, high cost of, and high preference to drugs for CHF treatment are some of the factors restraining the market growth.

The global Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices market size is projected to reach US$ 6177.9 million by 2026, from US$ 5138.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.

Abiomed

Berlin Heart GmbH

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

HeartWare International

Jarvik Heart

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic

ReliantHeart

Abbott

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)

Market Segment by Application

Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD)