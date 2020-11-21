Adaptogens – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Adaptogens Market is expected to reach $19.20 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 8.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Adaptogens Market include MB-Holding GmbH & Co. KG, PLT Health Solutions, Inc., Xi’an Greena Biotech Co. Ltd, Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd, REBBL, Amax NutraSource, Changsha Organic Herb Inc, Organic India, Nutra Industries, and NutraCap Labs.

Some of the factors such as growing consumer awareness related to the consumption of healthier food products and demand for plant-based beverages are driving the market growth. However, the untapped market potential and volatility in raw material supply are hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/adaptogens-market/request-sample

Adaptogens are the mixture of plant and herbs ingredients that are claimed to facilitate the human body to stabilize their physiological processes, better management of stress, and promotion of homeostasis. These are often seen in various Ayurvedic and Chinese healing traditions. These healing processes and ways are catching a trend in recent years to manage stress and researchers all over the world are tending to produce many products using the same.

Based on the end user, the cosmetic & personal care segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the combinations of cosmeceuticals and nutraceutical for reversing the biological ageing process by using enriching cosmetic products with adaptogens.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/adaptogens-market

By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to huge adoption rate in the region. As the sixth leading cause of death in the US, stress has become a major health issue for its ability to cause other damaging health issues such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and obesity. Adaptogens are herbs that train the body to counteract stressors of all types (physical, chemical, or biological).

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/adaptogens-market

Natures Covered:

• Synthetic

• Natural/Organic

Sales Channels Covered:

• Convenience Stores

• Direct/Business-to-Business (B2B)

• Health & Wellness Stores

• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• Online Retailing

• Specialty Stores

• Other Retailing Format

Sources Covered:

• Ashwagandha

• Astragalus

• Cordyceps

• Ginseng

• Holy Basil

• Turmeric

End Users Covered:

• Animal Feed

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Food & Beverages

• Nutraceuticals

• Pharmaceuticals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

om