Chaga Mushroom Extract Market 2020 to Expand at a CAGR of XX% by 2026: Segmentation by Key Regions , Product Type, Top Players, Market Size & Growth, Market Share

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Baikal Herbs

Limonnik

World of Chaga

Lgberry

Nutra Green

Sayan Health

Fungi Perfecti

Annanda Chaga

Fungi Health

Eco-Siberia

Chaga Mountain

Chaga mushroom extract is the bio-active components bioavailable extracted from the chaga mushroom. Chaga (Inonotus Obliquus) is a mushroom that typically grows on birch trees in colder climates across the Northern Hemisphere.

Chaga mushroom extract is rich in Polysaccharides, Beta-D-Glucans, Phytosterols, Betulin and Betulinic Acid (Triterpenes), Antioxidants and SODs. The health benefits of Chaga Mushroom Extract are numerous, many of which can be attributed to its immune-boosting ingredients and antioxidants. Chaga mushroom extract is help with supporting immune system, providing soothing properties, curing ulcers and gastritis, keeping normalizes blood pressure and cholesterol levels, antimicrobial activity, DNA damage protection and antiviral properties.

In the last several years, Global market revenue of Chaga Mushroom Extract developed smoothly, with an average growth rate around 4%. In 2015, Global Revenue of Chaga Mushroom Extract is nearly 14.41 M USD; the actual production is about 106.15 MT.

The classification of Chaga Mushroom Extract includes Water extract, Dual extract. And the proportion of Water extract in 2015 is over 80%, but the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015.

Russia is the largest supplier of Chaga Mushroom Extract, with a production market share nearly 59% in 2015. North American is the second largest supplier of Chaga Mushroom Extract, enjoying production market share nearly 16.72 % in 2015.

Russia is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share over 40% in 2015. Following Russia, North America region is the second largest consumption place.

Market competition is not intense. Baikal Herbs, Limonnik, World of Chaga are the leaders of the industry, and Baikal Herbs is the largest player in the market with the market share nearly 25.34% in 2015. Followed Baikal Herbs; Limonnik is in the second place around the world.

The global Chaga Mushroom Extract market is valued at 17 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 21 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Chaga Mushroom Extract volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chaga Mushroom Extract market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan et

Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Breakdown by Types:

Water extract

Dual extract

Chaga Mushroom Extract Market Breakdown by Application:

Health products

Other

