Magnetic Particle Market 2020-2026 to Post a CAGR of XX% Consumer research, Analytical Research Report, Market Size & Growth, Business Forecast by types, by applications

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

MQI

Aichi Steel

Zhao Ri Ke

Galaxy Magnets

Yuhong

Huiling

Western Magnet

San Huan

Hoosier Magnetics

Todakogyo

HIMAG

DMEGC Magnetics

Zhejiang Ante

Maanshan CY

BGRIMM Magnetic

Shunde Baling

MGC

Comc Technology

Analysis of the Market:

Ferrites

Commonly known as Ceramics, have been in production since the 1950’s.They are primarily made from Iron Oxide (FeO) and the addition of Sr and Ba through a calcining process. They are the least expensive and most common of all magnet materials. Primary grades are C1, C5 and C8. They are mostly used in motors and sensors.

Magnetic ferrite powder are suitable for producing different grades of hard ferrite magnets by wet pressing or dry pressing production process. According to the needs of clients, we could supply the magnetic ferrite powders in different granularity, The magnetic ferrite powder can be classified as isotropic magnetic ferrite powder and anisotropic magnetic ferrite powder.

Alnico

These are one of the oldest commercially available magnets and have been developed from earlier versions of magnetic steels. Primary composition is Al, Ni and Co, hence the name. Although they have a high remanent induction, they have relatively low magnetic values because of their easy of demagnetization. However, they are resistant to heat and have good mechanical features. Common applications are in measuring instruments and high temperature processes such as holding devices in heat treat furnaces.

AlNiCo magnetic powder is made of AlNiCo magnet and through cracked it into required particle size. The character is temperature coefficient of Br is small. The powder mainly used in raw material of bonded magnet, plastic magnet; all kinds of SmCo fault detection; magnetic printing and other highly temperature sensitivity fields.

Samarium Cobalt

They belong to the rare earth family because of the Sm and Co elements in their composition. Magnetic properties are high and they have very good temperature characteristics. They are also more expensive than the other magnet materials. They come mostly in two grades: SmCo5 and Sm2Co17,also known as SmCo 1:5 and 2:17. Common uses are in aerospace, military and medical industries.

SmCo Powder Samarium Cobalt powder SmCo magnetic powder Rare Earth Magnet powder use for producing Polymer bonded SmCo magnets by compressing moulding.

Neodymium(NdFeB)

Also known as Neo, these are the strongest and most controversial magnets. They are in the rare earth family because of the Nd, B, Dy, Gaelements in their composition. A relatively new group of commercial magnets, they are controversial because they are the only magnets that have been patented for both composition and processing. The patent and licensing issues are important and will be discussed later in this guide.

Neodymium magnet powder can be used to the automobile industry, office automation, automotive. DC brush-type motors. multi-pole stepper and spindle motor applications. Magnetic paints, magnetic printable substrates, magnetic films, medical diagnostics and therapeutics, video tape, copy toners, fingerprinting, sensors, fuel injectors, permanent magnets, nano level fluid sealing, electric toys and magnetic curing products, etc.

Since Ferrites Magnetic Particle and Neodymium(NdFeB) Magnetic Particle are the most commonly used magnetic raw materials, this report mainly focuses on these two products.

Demand is driven by demographics and the health of the economy. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on a certain geography.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Magnetic Particle Market

The global Magnetic Particle market is valued at 1454.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1792.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Magnetic Particle Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market.

”

Magnetic Particle Market Breakdown by Types:

Ferrites

Neodymium(NdFeB)

Magnetic Particle Market Breakdown by Application:

Auto Industry

Household Appliance Industry

Computer Industry

Electronic Toys

Electroacoustic Product

Military Application

Critical highlights covered in the Global Magnetic Particle market include:

In-depth market analysis, including information about current Magnetic Particle market drivers and challenges

An exhaustive study on the expected trends, changing market dynamics and market intelligence

Porter’s Five Forces analysis discussing the potentiality of buyers and sellers operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies

operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies Detailed analysis of the changing competitive scenario and thorough vendor analysis

The information available in the Magnetic Particle Market report is segmented for proper understanding. The Table of contents contains Market outline, Market characteristics, Market segmentation analysis, Market sizing, customer landscape & Regional landscape. For further improving the understand ability various exhibits (Tabular Data & Pie Charts) has also been used in the Magnetic Particle Market report.

Reasons for Buy Magnetic Particle Market Report: –

This report gives precise analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

It gives progressive lookout of different factors driving or operating or regulating market growth.

It provides future growth on the basis of assessment of five-year forecast report.

It gives a technological growth map over time to recognize understand the industry growth rate.

The report helps in understanding the significant product components and their future.

In the end, Magnetic Particle Industry report provides the main region, market conditions with the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. This report also Present new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

