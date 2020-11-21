Electric Vehicle Battery – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market is expected to reach $151.69 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 20.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Electric Vehicle Battery Market include Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Boston-Power, BYD Company Limited, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, Crown Battery Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing Company, GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Company, Johnson Controls International, LG Chem Ltd, Narada Power Source, Panasonic Corporation, Quallion, Samsung SDI Co Ltd and Tianneng Power International.

Increase in the global awareness regarding climate change, decrease in the cost of the electric vehicle battery system and rise in the demand for zero-emission vehicles are the major factors driving the market growth. However, stringent lead pollution norms in electric vehicle battery, high import taxes on EV batteries and instability in raw material prices are restraining the market growth. Moreover, evolution of lithium-ion technology in EV battery and growth in public charging infrastructure would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Request for sample here:https://www.strategymrc.com/report/electric-vehicle-battery-market/request-sample

A battery is used as a secondary power source in automobiles. An electric vehicle battery is a secondary (rechargeable) battery. It uses chemical energy stored in rechargeable battery packs for power and therefore does not require any combustion engine for propulsion. An electric vehicle battery or traction battery powers the propulsion of battery electric vehicles.

Based on type, the lithium-ion battery segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its high energy density, fast recharging capability, and high discharge power, owing to which, the lithium-ion batteries are the only available technology that are capable of meeting OEM requirements for vehicle driving range and charging time.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/electric-vehicle-battery-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing deployment of electric vehicles in countries, such as China and India, and the high demand for vehicles with urbanization and increasing power purchase parity.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/electric-vehicle-battery-market

Power Sources Covered:

• On Board Electric Generator

• Stored Electricity

Powertrains Covered:

• Combined Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Parallel Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Series Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Battery Capacities Covered:

• Less Than 20 kWh

• 21-40 kWh

• More Than 41 kWh

Voltage Types Covered:

• 12 Volt

• 14 Volt

• 24 Volt

• 48+ Volt

Propulsion Types Covered:

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug-In Electric Vehicles

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Types Covered:

• Lead-Acid Battery

• Lithium-Ion Battery

• Nickel Metal Hydride Battery

• Sodium-Ion

• Zebra Batteries

• Ultra Capacitors Batteries

• Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

• Metal Air Batteries

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Two Wheeler

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle

• Other Vehicle Types (Golf Cart)

End Users Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer’s (OEM)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com