Atomic Force Microscope Market 2020 is predicted to rise with a CAGR of XX% by 2026 | Including Growth Prospect, Market Size & Growth, Key Vendors, Top most Regions

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Bruker Corporation

NT-MDT

Keysight Technologies

Park Systems

Witec

Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments)

Nanonics Imaging

Nanosurf

Hitachi High-Technologies

RHK Technology

A.P.E. Research

Analysis of the Market:

Atomic-force microscopy (AFM) or scanning-force Microscopy (SFM) is a very-high-resolution type of scanning probe microscopy (SPM), with demonstrated resolution on the order of fractions of a nanometer, more than 1000 times better than the optical diffraction limit.

AFM provides a 3D profile of the surface on a nanoscale, by measuring forces between a sharp probe (<10 nm) and surface at very short distance (0.2-10 nm probe-sample separation). The probe is supported on a flexible cantilever. The AFM tip “gently” touches the surface and records the small force between the probe and the surface.

Atomic force microscopy is arguably the most versatile and powerful microscopy technology for studying samples at nanoscale. It is versatile because an atomic force microscope can not only image in three-dimensional topography, but it also provides various types of surface measurements to the needs of scientists and engineers. It is powerful because an AFM can generate images at atomic resolution with angstrom scale resolution height information, with minimum sample preparation.

The main markets for AFM are academia, research labs and the semiconductors and electronics sector, with growing markets in biology and the life sciences and nanotechnology and nanomaterials research. In semiconductors, the measurement and manipulation of nanomaterials becomes increasingly challenging as the continuous shrinking of dimensions requires higher lateral resolution. The AFM has become a standard and widely spread instrument for characterizing such nanoscale devices and can be found in most of today’s research and development areas.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Atomic Force Microscope Market

In 2019, the global Atomic Force Microscope market size was USD 338.7 million and it is expected to reach USD 411.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Atomic Force Microscope Scope and Market Size

Atomic Force Microscope market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Atomic Force Microscope market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Atomic Force Microscope market is segmented into Research Grade AFM, Industrial Grade AFM, etc.

Segment by Application, the Atomic Force Microscope market is segmented into Life Sciences and Biology, Semiconductors and Electronics, Nanomaterials Science, Other, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Atomic Force Microscope market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Atomic Force Microscope market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Atomic Force Microscope Market Share Analysis

Atomic Force Microscope market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Atomic Force Microscope business, the date to enter into the Atomic Force Microscope market, Atomic Force Microscope product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Bruker Corporation, NT-MDT, Keysight Technologies, Park Systems, Witec, Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments), Nanonics Imaging, Nanosurf, Hitachi High-Technologies, RHK Technology, A.P.E. Research, etc.

This report focuses on the global Atomic Force Microscope status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Atomic Force Microscope development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

”

Atomic Force Microscope Market Breakdown by Types:

Research Grade AFM

Industrial Grade AFM

Atomic Force Microscope Market Breakdown by Application:

Life Sciences and Biology

Semiconductors and Electronics

Nanomaterials Science

Other

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14865006

