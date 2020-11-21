Centrifugal Pump Market 2020 is predicted to rise with a CAGR of XX% by 2026 | Industrial Analysis According to Revenue, Market Share, Market Size & Growth, Leading Investors

Centrifugal Pump Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Centrifugal Pump Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Centrifugal Pump industry. Both established and new players in Centrifugal Pump industries can use the report to understand the Centrifugal Pump market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

ITT

Flowserve

Grundfos

Schlumberger

Sulzer

RuhRPumpen

Pentair

Weir Group

Ebara

Idex

Wilo

Tapflo

Analysis of the Market: “

Centrifugal pumps are a sub-class of dynamic axisymmetric work-absorbing turbo machinery. Centrifugal pumps are used to transport fluids by the conversion of rotational kinetic energy to the hydrodynamic energy of the fluid flow. The rotational energy typically comes from an engine or electric motor. The fluid enters the pump impeller along or near to the rotating axis and is accelerated by the impeller, flowing radially outward into a diffuser or volute chamber (casing), from where it exits. Common uses include water, sewage, petroleum and petrochemical pumping.

China is the dominate producer of centrifugal pump, the production was 89199 K Unit in 2015, accounting for about 58.19% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 17.94%. And China expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the centrifugal pump industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the Europe and North America, etc. accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese centrifugal pump production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

The industrial concentration of the whole industry is generally lower. Manufacturers are distributed around the world. Leading players in centrifugal pump industry are Grundfos, KSB, Sulzer, Ebara. Grundfos is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 2.59% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 7.56% production share of the market in 2015.

Domestic water and wastewater accounted for the largest market with about 36.10% of the global consumption volume for centrifugal pump in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.94% from 2017 to 2022. With over 27.79% share in the centrifugal pump market, petroleum industry was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.69%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2017 to 2022.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of centrifugal pump was lower year by year from 195 USD/Unit in 2011 to 180 USD/Unit in 2015. The profit margin is relatively high, about 33.51% in 2015, and was also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Centrifugal Pump Market

The global Centrifugal Pump market is valued at 881.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1028.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Centrifugal Pump Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market bette

”

Centrifugal Pump Market Breakdown by Types:

Axial Flow Pumps

Mixed/Radial Flow Pumps

Peripheral Pumps

Jet Pumps

Centrifugal Pump Market Breakdown by Application:

Domestic water and wastewater

Petroleum industry

Chemical industry

Food and beverage

Mining industry

Others

