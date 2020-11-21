Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market 2020-2026 | XX% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years, Predicts Market Research Future Including Various Factors like Top Manufacturers, Product Type, Market Size & Growth

Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) industry. Both established and new players in Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) industries can use the report to understand the Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

DowDuPont

Shell Chemicals

LyondellBasell

Eastman Chemical

KH Neochem Co., Ltd

Shinko Organic Chemical

Dynamic INT’L

Jiangsu Hualun

Baichuan Stock

Yida

Ruijia Chemistry

Analysis of the Market: “

Propylene glycol monomethyl ether acetate (PGMEA/PMA), also known as propylene glycol methyl ether acetate, is a colorless hygroscopic liquid with a special odor. It is a non-polluting solvent with multi-functional groups. Its molecular formula is C6H12O3. It is mainly used as a solvent for printing ink, paint, textile dyes, and textile oil. The electronic grade, which is further purified, can be used as the photoresist solvent and cleaning agent in the production of semiconductor and liquid crystal displays. PGMEA/PMA is flammable, and when the temperature is above 42°C, it may form explosive vapor/air mixture.

Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials production market is relatively concentrated. Europe is the Major Production area as well as the leading consumption market. However, small players in other areas like China and Japan are growing fast in recent years, and they are seeing to keep the growing trend in the next forecast decade.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market

The global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) market is valued at 132 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 216.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market bette

”

Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Breakdown by Types:

Purity(GC)%≥ 99.5%

Purity(GC)%≥ 99.9%

Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Breakdown by Application:

Production Solvents

Cleaning Solvents

Critical highlights covered in the Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) market include:

In-depth market analysis, including information about current Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) market drivers and challenges

An exhaustive study on the expected trends, changing market dynamics and market intelligence

Porter’s Five Forces analysis discussing the potentiality of buyers and sellers operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies

operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies Detailed analysis of the changing competitive scenario and thorough vendor analysis

The information available in the Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market report is segmented for proper understanding. The Table of contents contains Market outline, Market characteristics, Market segmentation analysis, Market sizing, customer landscape & Regional landscape. For further improving the understand ability various exhibits (Tabular Data & Pie Charts) has also been used in the Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market report.

Reasons for Buy Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Report: –

This report gives precise analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

It gives progressive lookout of different factors driving or operating or regulating market growth.

It provides future growth on the basis of assessment of five-year forecast report.

It gives a technological growth map over time to recognize understand the industry growth rate.

The report helps in understanding the significant product components and their future.

In the end, Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Industry report provides the main region, market conditions with the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. This report also Present new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

