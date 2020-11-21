Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) Market 2020 is Expected to Surge with XX% CAGR by 2026 | According to Business Outlook, Top Companies, Key Regions, Product Demand, Market Size & Growth, Analytical Research Report

Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) industry. Both established and new players in Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) industries can use the report to understand the Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Brother Enterprises

Huazhong Pharma

Zhejiang Tianxin

DSM

Analysis of the Market:

Vitamin B1, which a vitamin found in food and used as a dietary supplement. As a supplement, it is used to treat and prevent thiamine deficiency and disorders that result from it, including beriberi, Korsakoff’s syndrome, and Korsakoff’s psychosis. Other uses include maple syrup urine disease and Leigh’s disease. It is taken by mouth or by injection. It is also widely used in feed industry as a supplement.

Vitamin B1, or Thiamine normally appears as the form of Thiamine Mononitrate, or it can be converted to Thiamine Hydrochloride which is used for specific use. The report covers both Thiamine Mononitrate in its original form or its derivative Thiamine Hydrochloride. Thiamine Hydrochloride type product takes 31.22% share of global market in terms of sales volume. The price of Hydrochloride type is a bit higher than Mononitrate type, but the gap is not significant.

The Thiamine production is mainly concentrated in China. Leading suppliers in China, Brother Enterprises, Huazhong Pharma and Zhejiang Tianxin takes a majority share of global open market. DSM also produce Thiamine but mainly for captive use. Huazhong Pharma is the largest supplier in the worldwide in terms of sales volume. Brother Enterprises, Huazhong Pharma and Zhejiang Tianxin has long been competing on the export of Vitamin B1. Currently, the competitive landscape is relatively stable, with no significate capacity change or new entrance.

The price of Thiamine was around 20-30 USD/Kg during 2012 to 2014, due to the fierce competition among manufacturers. Since 2015, the manufacturers are facing pressure from environmental policy. Manufacturing cost lifted, while supply ability stagnated. The price of Thiamine increased 32% in 2015, and 42% in 2016. It is forecasted the price of Thiamine would keep high in the coming years due to the lack of supply. The Global Vitamin B1 market volume was 7791 MT in 2016 and it will be 9981 MT in 2023, with a Growth Rate of 3.60% from 2016 to 2023.

The global Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) market is valued at 617.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 854.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan et

”

Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) Market Breakdown by Types:

Thiamine Nitrate Type

Thiamine Hydrochloride Type

Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) Market Breakdown by Application:

Feed Additive

Food Additive

Pharmaceutical, Supplement and Cosmetics

Critical highlights covered in the Global Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) market include:

In-depth market analysis, including information about current Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) market drivers and challenges

An exhaustive study on the expected trends, changing market dynamics and market intelligence

Porter’s Five Forces analysis discussing the potentiality of buyers and sellers operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies

Detailed analysis of the changing competitive scenario and thorough vendor analysis

