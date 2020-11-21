Petroleum Needle Coke Market 2020 is Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of XX% during the Forecast period 2026 Includes business research, Key players, Market Size & Growth, Complete Industry Analysis

Petroleum Needle Coke Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Petroleum Needle Coke Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Petroleum Needle Coke industry. Both established and new players in Petroleum Needle Coke industries can use the report to understand the Petroleum Needle Coke market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

Shandong Yida New Material

Analysis of the Market: “

Petroleum needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material produced by heating raw petroleum coke (a solid carbon derived from cracking of heavy oil), and is mainly used as the aggregate of artificial graphite electrodes in electric arc furnaces for the iron manufacturing industry.

According to the raw material difference, needle coke is divided into petroleum-based and coal-based. Globally, conocoPhillips is the biggest manufacturer of petroleum-based needle coke and C-Chem is the biggest manufacturer of coal-based needle coke. In China, there are only two petroleum needle coke manufacturers in China, including CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical and Shandong Yida New Material. Shandong Yida New Material started production since August 8th, 2017. Production base of those two suppliers are separately in Liaoning and Shandong province.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Petroleum Needle Coke Market

The global Petroleum Needle Coke market is valued at 626.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 725.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Petroleum Needle Coke Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market.

”

Petroleum Needle Coke Market Breakdown by Types:

High-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Middle-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Low-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Petroleum Needle Coke Market Breakdown by Application:

Ultra High Power Electrode

Special Carbon Materials

Others

Critical highlights covered in the Global Petroleum Needle Coke market include:

In-depth market analysis, including information about current Petroleum Needle Coke market drivers and challenges

An exhaustive study on the expected trends, changing market dynamics and market intelligence

Porter’s Five Forces analysis discussing the potentiality of buyers and sellers operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies

operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies Detailed analysis of the changing competitive scenario and thorough vendor analysis

The information available in the Petroleum Needle Coke Market report is segmented for proper understanding. The Table of contents contains Market outline, Market characteristics, Market segmentation analysis, Market sizing, customer landscape & Regional landscape. For further improving the understand ability various exhibits (Tabular Data & Pie Charts) has also been used in the Petroleum Needle Coke Market report.

