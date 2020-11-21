Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market – Trends Assessment by 2025

The Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.
Friction stir welding ( FSW ) is a solid-state joining process that uses a non-consumable tool to join two facing workpieces without melting the workpiece material. Heat is generated by friction between the rotating tool and the workpiece material, which leads to a softened region near the FSW tool. While the tool is traversed along the joint line, it mechanically intermixes the two pieces of metal, and forges the hot and softened metal by the mechanical pressure, which is applied by the tool, much like joining clay, or dough. It is primarily used on wrought or extruded aluminium and particularly for structures which need very high weld strength.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for friction stir welding equipment in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced friction stir welding equipment. Increasing of industiral used fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of friction stir welding equipment of APAC will drive growth of the market.
Globally, the friction stir welding equipment industry market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of friction stir welding equipment is high. And some enterprises, like ESAB, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH and Nova-Tech Engineering etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their friction stir welding equipment and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 39.42% revenue market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global friction stir welding equipment industry because of their market share and technology status of friction stir welding equipment.
The consumption volume of friction stir welding equipment is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of friction stir welding equipment industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of friction stir welding equipment is still promising.
