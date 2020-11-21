Market Forecast Report on Label Printer Market 2020-2027

The market report titled “Label Printer Market by Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022” and published by Beathen Reports will put forth a systematized evaluation of the vital facets of the global Label Printer Market. The report will function as a medium for the better assessment of the existing and future situations of the global market. It will be offering a 360-degree framework of the competitive landscape and dynamics of the market and related industries. Further, it entails the major competitors within the market as well as budding companies along with their comprehensive details such as market share on the basis of revenue, demand, high-quality product manufacturers, sales, and service providers. The report will also shed light on the numerous growth prospects dedicated to diverse industries, organizations, suppliers, and associations providing several services and products. The report will offer them buyers with detailed direction to the growth in market that would further provide them a competitive edge during the forecast period.
A label printer is a computer printer that prints on self-adhesive label material and/or card-stock (tags). A label printer with built-in keyboard and display for stand-alone use (not connected to a separate computer) is often called a label maker. Label printers are different from ordinary printers because they need to have special feed mechanisms to handle rolled stock, or tear sheet (fanfold) stock. Common connectivity for label printers include RS-232 serial, Universal Serial Bus (USB), parallel, Ethernet and various kinds of wireless. Label printers have a wide variety of applications, including supply chain management, retail price marking, packaging labels, blood and laboratory specimen marking, and fixed assets management.
Flexible packaging printing via inline-style narrow web flexo presses is a growing market for label printers in North America. Slower growth in the label market segment, coupled with increased pricing pressures, contributes to traditional narrow web label converters seeking growth opportunities in the flexible packaging marketplace. Aided by the latest generation of state-of-the-art, multi-substrate narrow web flexo presses, these printers are afforded access to a wide variety of flexible packaging applications.
The global Label Printer market size is projected to reach US$ 732.1 million by 2026, from US$ 568 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.
