ECG Telemetry Devices Market Growth and Future Prospects Analyzed

The ECG Telemetry Devices Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The ECG Telemetry Devices Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

ECG telemetry device is used to monitor and record the electrical activity of the heart, in which the device detects the electrical impulse generated by the polarization and depolarization of cardiac tissue and translate it into a waveform.

This technique is used to detect the cardiac abnormalities and also to analyze the effect of drug or device that is used to regulate the heart. The ECG telemetry device can detect complex dysrhythmias and myocardial ischemia.

Geographically, the United States and Europe market contributes a larger proportion of revenues to this product category. Owing to expensive medical treatment, demand for home care, availability of efficient reimbursement scenario and government interventions to curb per patient healthcare expenditure has driven the market in these geographies. Asia-Pacific as of now is at a very nascent stage but the with the burgeoning cardiovascular diseases and availability of high disposable income market is expected to grow at a rapid pace in coming 5-7 years.

The major companies include:

GE Healthcare

Medicalgorithmics, S.A

Medtronic

MICARD-LANA

Mindray

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Norav

Philips Healthcare

Vivalnk

V-Patch

Segment by Type, the ECG Telemetry Devices market is segmented into

Resting ECG Devices

Stress ECG Devices

Holter Monitors

Segment by Application, the ECG Telemetry Devices market is segmented into

Hypertensive Cerebral Hemorrhage

Cerebral Infarction

Transient Ischemic Attack TIA

Cerebral Insufficiency

Epilepsy

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA