Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights

“The primary factor driving the market of Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology is growing the pharmaceutical market and packaging market. Other factors driving the market of Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology are convenient packaging, innovation in pharmaceutical packaging, increasing demand for a qualitative technique for filling parental preparation, etc. The availability of a wide range of innovative packaging solutions is likely to have a significant influence on the demand for Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology market during the forecast period. The Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology require a relatively high cost for preparation which leads to increasing price of final product. Considering this factors, the final price of the product will increase, which will be a restraining factor for the Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology market.

In terms of product, the market is categorized into bottles, vials, ampoules and pre-filled syringes & injectables. The vials category is predicted to be the largest in 2018 and it is also expected to be the fastest growing category during the forecast period as well. Taking into an account of geographical landscape, the Asia-Pacific market for blow-fill-seal technology is projected to be the largest in 2018 and is also expected to be the fastest growing.

By end user, pharmaceuticals segment has registered considerably high market share during the forecast period as the technology is now a day’s mainly used for parental preparation filling with least contamination. The Asia-Pacific exhibits largest market share especially in China. The companies manufacturing this technology have extensively high growth opportunity in this region.

Blow-Fill-Seal International Operators Association (BFS IOA), Blow-fill-seal Technology World, Blow-fill-seal Technology Magazine, and the Packaging World. Primary research involved in this report includes extensive interviews with key people, such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market was split into several segments and subsegments.

Some key players in this market are Rommelag, Unither, HealthStar, AUTOMATIC LIQUID PACKAGING SOLUTIONS, LLC, Weiler Engineering, Inc., Pharmapack Co., Ltd., Mahanagar Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Catalent, Inc, etc. Other Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology manufacturers are Labh Group of Companies-Filling Machines Division, Albasit India Packaging, Wuxi Jingpai Machinery Co., Ltd., Shanghai Sunway International Trade Co., Ltd., Hunan Chinasun Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd., Shantou Jinping Shunyi Packing Machinery Plant, SAN TUNG MACHINE INDUSTRY CO., LTD., WUXI JIUMING MACHINERY CO., LTD, ADINATH INTERNATIONAL, Shanghai Sunway Science & Technology Co.,Ltd., Hunan FE Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd., etc.”