Healthcare Wipes Market – Qualitative Outlook on Application 2025

Healthcare wipes are used to maintain personal hygiene and sanitation, including skin cleansing, surface cleaning, disinfection, hand sanitizing, and hospital sterilization. Most commonly used healthcare wipes are bed bath wipes, macerator friendly body wipes, flushable skin cleansing wipes, pre-injection alcohol wipes, and non-invasive medical device disinfecting wipes, which are available in a wide variety of packaging such as sachets, flow-packs, canisters/tubs, or buckets.

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.)

Diamond Wipes International, Inc. (U.S.)

The Clorox Company (U.S.)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK)

Procotech Limited (UK)

Technical Textile Services Ltd. (UK)

Progressive Products, LLC (U.S.)

Dry Wipes

Wet Wipes

Market Segment by Application

Online Platform

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets