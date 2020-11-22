Categories
Online Doctor Consultation Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast to 2025

Online Doctor Consultation

The “Online Doctor Consultation Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Online Doctor Consultation industry.

About Online Doctor Consultation:

  • The Online Doctor Consultation market revenue was 1851 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 14023 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 40.14% during 2020-2025. Online doctor is a term that emerged during the 2000s, used by both the media and academics, to describe a generation of physicians and health practitioners who deliver healthcare, including drug prescription, over the internet.

    • Major players covered in this report:

  • Babylon Health
  • Healnt Technologies
  • LiveHealth Online
  • JustDoc
  • Eclinic247
  • VSee
  • Medisurge Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
  • DocsApp
  • EVaidya Pvt. Ltd
  • Practo
  • Lybrate
  • CallHealth
  • TelaDoc

    Online Doctor Consultation Market by Types:

  • Health education
  • Medical information enquiries
  • Online disease counseling
  • Teleconsultation
  • Teletherapy and rehabilitation
  • Others

    • Online Doctor Consultation Market by Applications:

  • Cardiology
  • Dermatology
  • Neurology
  • Gynaecology
  • Trauma care
  • Ophthalmology
  • Orthopaedics
  • Psychiatry
  • Pathology
  • General surgery
  • General consultation
  • Others

    • Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    North America

    Europe

    Asia-Pacific

    Latin America

    Middle East & Africa

