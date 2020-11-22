Categories
GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) Market 2020 Key Raw Material Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis, Process Analysis and Forecast to 2025

GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid)

Global "GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) Market" forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

About GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid):

  • GAMMA-Aminobutyric acid, or y-aminobutyric acid or GABA, is the chief inhibitory neurotransmitter in the mammalian central nervous system. Its principal role is reducing neuronal excitability throughout the nervous system.
  Based on the GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields.

  • Major players covered in this report:

  • Sanofi
  • Ovation Pharmaceuticals
  • Eli Lilly
  • Astrazeneca
  • Glaxosmithkline
  • Vivus
  • Elan
  • Novartis
  • Pfizer

    GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) Market by Types:

  • Chemical Synthesis
  • Biological Fermentation

    GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) Market by Applications:

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Foods
  • Beverages
  • Feeds Industries

    Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

