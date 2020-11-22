Global LED Secondary Optic Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The “LED Secondary Optic Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the LED Secondary Optic industry.

About LED Secondary Optic:

The LED Secondary Optic market revenue was 687 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 1961 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 19.1% during 2020-2025. LEDs generally emit light at a 120-degree viewing angle. LED applications that require more focused light often use a secondary optic that is placed over the LED, which internally reflects light into a spot, medium spot, wide spot or elliptical spot pattern. Secondary optics are used to modify the output beam of the LED such that the output beam of the finished signal lamp will efficiently meet the desired photometric specification. In addition, secondary optics serve an aesthetic purpose by determining the lit and unlit appearance of the signal lamp. The primary optic is included in the LED package, and the secondary optics are part of the finished signal lamp.

Major players covered in this report:

Chun Kuang Optics

ShenZhen Likeda Optical

Brightlx Limited

Kunrui optical

FORTECH

Darkoo Optics

Aether systems Inc

LEDIL Oy

Auer Lighting

FRAEN Corporation

Carclo Optics

GAGGIONE (Lednlight)

B&M Optics Co. and Ltd

Bicom Optics

Ledlink Optics

Wuxi Kinglux Glass Lens

HENGLI Optical

LED Secondary Optic Market by Types:

PMMA LED Secondary Optic

PC LED Secondary Optic

Glass LED Secondary Optic

Others

LED Secondary Optic Market by Applications:

Street Lighting

Commercial Lighting

Architectural Lighting

Indoor Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

